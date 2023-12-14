Mark Meadows Wants Son to Defend Him in Election-Denying Book Battle

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s final chief of staff and now his indicted co-defendant in the Georgia election fraud case, is staring down the barrel of yet another possible 2024 trial that’s set to begin on the eve of Election Day and could see him lose millions of dollars to the publisher of his memoir.

In court filings this week, Meadows asked to have a familiar face represent him at the potential trial: His son, Blake Meadows, who has asked a Florida judge to let him argue the case in spite of the fact he is not a member of the Florida bar.

The publisher, All Seasons Press, pulled copies of The Chief’s Chief last month after Meadows reportedly admitted to Special Counsel ​​Jack Smith that the 2020 election was not stolen—refuting much of what he wrote in the book, which is littered with election theft falsehoods.

Read more at The Daily Beast.