    Fox News Loses Its Mind Over Obama’s ‘Anti-White’ Netflix Film

    Fourteen years after then-Fox News star Glenn Beck made headlines by calling Barack Obama a “racist” who has a “deep-seated hatred for white people,” the right-wing network is still warning its viewers that the ex-president is trying to indoctrinate Americans with his “anti-white” racism.

    To prove its point this time around, the conservative cable giant is pointing to the post-apocalyptic film Leave the World Behind, which was produced by Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and currently streaming on Netflix. At one point in the movie, a Black character warns her father about not trusting white people during a disaster.

    At the same time, while Fox News stars have tripped over themselves to denounce the film’s supposed anti-white hatred, they have also admitted to having not actually seen the movie that has elicited their full-throated disgust.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

