Bruce Lehrmann and Brittany Higgins defamation trial live updates: Lisa Wilkinson takes the witness stand as extraordinary handwritten notes from cop’s diary are revealed

Lisa Wilkinson will be called to the witness box at 10.15am.

He will not attempt to prove that Brittany Higgins was allegedly raped by Bruce Lehrmann; Instead, she will attempt to prove that she did everything in her power to prepare a fair report of the allegations before The Project aired.

For Wilkinson, it could be a career-saving move.

His life in the public eye came to a halt in the wake of his disastrous 2022 Logies acceptance speech, which he won for his interview with Ms Higgins.

The speech delayed Lehrmann’s criminal trial by three months, and she faced such harsh criticism that she stopped appearing on television and was rarely seen in public.

He is expected to try to redeem himself on Thursday.

He could be asked about his negative views of Linda Reynolds, following a lengthy rant about the former defense industry minister in a five-hour recorded meeting with Ms Higgins a few weeks before broadcast.

“Now I have Linda Reynolds in my sights,” he said.

Network Ten producer Angus Llewellyn was questioned by Mr Lehrmann’s lawyer, Matthew Richardson SC, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Llewellyn appeared awkward in the witness box as he tried to explain why he so readily accepted Mrs. Higgins’ version of events.

That is, why didn’t he realize that she airdropped him a screenshot taken at 8.45am on January 27, 2021, rather than in April 2019, as her legal statement suggested.

He did not ask Ms Higgins for metadata, took her word for it and put the photo on air, telling viewers it was an injury as a result of the alleged rape.

Llewellyn was also unable to explain why he did not question Higgins about several inconsistencies in his version of events.

One example was the claim that Linda Reynolds and her chief of staff, Fiona Brown, failed to support her and forced her to choose between her job and making an official report to the police.

In his televised interview with Wilkinson, Higgins said Senator Reynolds and Ms Brown were “nice” but seemed to imply that he felt his job was at stake.

Llewellyn told the court that she did not discuss the finer details with Wilkinson and that she would likely be investigated for the same thing.