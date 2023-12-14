Man Charged With Murder in Death of Detroit Synagogue Leader Samantha Woll

On Wednesday, authorities filed a murder charge related to the October killing of a Detroit synagogue leader, Samantha Woll. The charges allege that she was murdered by a stranger who broke into her home.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy stated that there is not a “shred of evidence” suggesting that Woll’s killing was a result of antisemitism or a hate crime. A 28-year-old Detroit man has been charged with murder and two other crimes in connection to the case.

Woll, 40, was discovered dead outside her home, located east of downtown Detroit, on October 21, shortly after returning from a wedding. Investigators believe the attack occurred inside her home. It is believed she was stabbed to death.

Police reported the detention of a person of interest over the weekend, and a different individual previously in custody was released in November.

In addition to her role as president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, Samantha Woll had worked for Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and contributed to the political campaign of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

