ALERT: Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta Recalled Due to ‘Potential Foreign Material’

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that were sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi due to concerns about potential “foreign material” in the cans of soda. The specific nature of the foreign material was not disclosed.

The recalled Diet Coke products bear Lot No. JAN2924MBD3 and UPC 49000028911, with a best-by date of January 29, 2024. Fanta Orange products subject to the recall are marked with Lot No. JUL2924MBD3 and UPC code 49000030730, with a best-by date of July 29, 2024. The affected Sprite products are labeled with Lot No. JUL2924MBD3 and UPC code 49000028928, with a best-by date of July 29, 2024.

The FDA reports that 417 cases of Diet Coke, 14 cases of Fanta Orange, and 1,557 cases of Sprite have been recalled.

Consumers are advised not to consume any of the impacted products.

