Read Sidney Powell’s 13-word apology letter that helped her land a plea deal in the Georgia election interference case

When Sidney Powell pled guilty in October for her role in the plot to interfere with Georgia’s 2020 election interference case, the GOP attorney was required to submit an apology letter, expressing regret for her actions to the state and residents of Georgia.

Her letter, dated October 19 and recently published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, was 13 words — a clear contrast from some of the other co-defendants who also had to submit a statement as part of their guilty plea.

“I apologize for my actions in connection with the events in Coffee County,” the letter said, with Powell’s name and date signed underneath the short statement.

Business Insider’s request for the letter in October was denied.

Three other co-defendants have pled guilty in Fulton County’s sprawling RICO case and have submitted apologies, including bail bondsman Scott Hall, ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, and Georgia attorney Kenneth Chesebro.

Hall’s letter, in contrast to Powell’s statement, is 129 words and directly addresses the “Citizens of the State of Georgia.”

“I owe you an apology,” Hall wrote, according to the letter published by AJC. “I wish had never involved myself in the post-election activities that brought me before the court.”

Ellis, who pled guilty to one count of aiding and abetting false statements, presented her letter in court and cried as she read her apology.

“I believe in and I value election integrity. If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post-election challenges,” Ellis said.

Like Powell’s apology, Chesebro’s statement was one sentence but more specific and contained 23 words, according to the letter published by AJC.

“I apologize to the citizens of the State of Georgia and of Fulton County for my involvement in Count 15 of the indictment,” he wrote.

Count 15 refers to the charge of conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

Powell pled guilty to six charges in the election interference case. Days after she submitted her apology and guilty plea, the attorney continued to push unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

