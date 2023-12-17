Wild Video Shows Undercover Gang Units Swarm Suspect at Busy SoCal Gas Station Before Shooting

Montebello, California (LBPD) — On Oct. 31, 2023, at approximately 12:00 p.m., Long Beach detectives were conducting surveillance in the 700 block of Via Altamira, city of Montebello, related to a Sept. 25, 2023 shooting, where it is believed the suspect shot a female adult victim in the 6000 block of Olive Avenue, Long Beach. While detectives were conducting surveillance, the suspect left the residence and drove to a nearby gas station. Detectives followed the suspect and attempted to arrest him at the gas station.

The suspect got back into the vehicle and drove into two detective vehicles and two additional vehicles as he attempted to evade arrest, at which point an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect fled the area and detectives lost sight of him. A short time later, detectives located the suspect, who had returned to the 700 block of Via Altamira. Detectives took the suspect into custody and discovered the suspect had sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body. Detectives rendered medical aid until the arrival of Montebello Fire Department personnel, who transported the suspect to an area hospital where he is in stable condition.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate. One officer sustained minor injuries during the vehicle collision caused by the suspect. The suspect was identified as Oscar Alejandro Ramires, a 33-year-old resident of Montebello, who was arrested and booked for one count of attempted murder, one count of intimidating/dissuading a victim, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of felon in possession of ammunition, one count of resisting arrest through threats or violence, and a warrant for violating Post Release Community Supervision. Bail was set at No Bail.

