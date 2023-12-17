Meet the ‘Daily Show’ Producers Behind Those Anti-Fox News Cartoon Aliens

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/YouTube

When the writer’s strike brought the TV and film industries to a grinding halt this summer, a pair of senior producers for The Daily Show found themselves with no platform to mock Fox News and Republicans on a regular basis.

Matt Negrin and Ryan Middleton, along with Middleton’s partner Kate Brackin, bounced around ideas. What if they started a weekly podcast to joke about politics and right-wing media? Better yet, what if it was an Adult Swim-like animated show in which they played aliens commenting on the cable-news signals they’ve been picking up in deep space?

And thus was born Alien Super Show, a YouTube series that debuted in August and is broadcast by MeidasTouch, a liberal media group known primarily for its anti-Trump content. This is the first time the trio has revealed themselves to be behind the program.

