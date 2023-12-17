Bob Iger’s Disney Self-Evaluation Revealed in Fight Against Pay Discrimination

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

In 2019, Disney couldn’t be missing. The company’s shares had catapulted to an all-time high following the debut of Disney+, the acquisitions of 21st Century Fox and operational control of Hulu and a record year at the box office led by Avengers Endgame.

The board of directors felt that Bob Iger had had a fantastic year at the helm of the company and, apparently, so did he. In a self-assessment, he highlighted Disney’s triumphant year by approving a bonus payout and his base salary for 2020. The presentation, included below, was revealed Tuesday as part of hundreds of documents reviewed by The Hollywood Reporter in a class-action lawsuit that claims it discriminates against female workers, who say they are paid less than their male counterparts.

Iger, in his self-evaluation, told the board that he “successfully executed a highly anticipated Investor Day that provided an extensive overview of all of our direct-to-consumer offerings” and “launched an unprecedented company-wide marketing effort.”

It tops the list of its other successes: the production of a fleet of original content for Disney+ (72 films and 97 television series in development), 10 billion dollars in global box office with Avengers Endgame, The Lion King and toy story 4 leading the way and public perception of Disney as one of the most trusted public companies in the country.

In addition, Iger highlighted the launch of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, as well as other expansions at its theme parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Paris.

The self-evaluation was sent to a “committee” to determine Iger’s compensation recommendation, according to another unsealed document. The group then reviewed the information with the full board.

For his work, the board approved a compensation package of $47.5 million. He remained among the highest-paid executives in the country.

In total, the company reported net income from continuing operations of $10.4 billion on revenue of $69.6 billion, up 17 percent from the previous year.

Unlike 2019, Iger may have little to point to in terms of recent successes. In addition to the falling stock price, Disney is also facing a series of tepid performances at the box office due to quality control issues with its Marvel titles. The company’s poor year culminated last month with a new proxy fight by Trian Partners. On Thursday, former Disney CFO Jay Rasulo and Nelson Peltz were nominated for positions on the company’s board of directors. The firm highlighted Disney’s poor performance relative to its competitors and its potential.

“The root cause of Disney’s poor performance, in our view, is a board that is too closely connected to a long-serving CEO and too disconnected from shareholder interests,” Trian wrote.

Here is Bob Iger’s self-assessment in 2019: