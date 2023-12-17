Terrifying aftermath of Cyclone Jasper: Video emerges of desperate Australians being rescued from their homes as floods hit

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dramatic images have emerged of police and emergency crews rescuing locals stranded in floodwaters after former Tropical Cyclone Jasper wrecked properties in Far North Queensland.

Police and members of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services evacuated 12 residents in Mossman, about 80 kilometers north of Cairns, in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Mossman River burst its banks after almost 430mm of rain fell on the city as the aftermath of the cyclone hit the area on Thursday.

Emergency crews were alerted to the river overflowing around 1am this morning.

Video taken by police officers showed residents being evacuated from a two-story home on Mossman Street.

Eight people, including five children and a dog, were taking shelter on the upper floor of the house when rescuers arrived at the scene to rescue them.

Footage showed a shirtless man, wearing blue shorts, carrying the dog in his arms as officers in high-visibility raincoats helped him out of the building.

‘Are you right, friend?’ an officer was heard asking.

A man was seen taking his dog (pictured) out of the home as officers began evacuating residents in the early hours of Friday morning.

With their torches lit, the rescuers helped the remaining members out of the house.

One child was carried away by a firefighter and an emergency rescuer before the others left the house with their belongings.

“Keep the blanket on so it doesn’t get wet,” one resident was heard saying.

They were slowly led to emergency vehicles parked nearby as they walked through the heavily flooded streets holding onto the arms of officers for support.

Residents could be seen walking through knee-deep water as officers checked other nearby homes.

Queensland Police said in a statement that more people in the area were also rescued and many of them took shelter inside their properties.

“Four other people were also evacuated to the Mossman Library,” police said.

“Another six people self-evacuated and approximately 40 people sheltered in place.”

Officers were seen helping several residents at Mossman’s home after Cyclone Jasper caused major flooding in the town.

“No one was physically injured and no one is reported missing.”

Eighteen people were evacuated from their homes Thursday in Mossman.

Police said they will carry out further rescue operations across the city and in communities in Far North Queensland.

Residents have been advised to seek shelter and stay off the roads as the Bureau of Meteorology said strong winds and heavy rain will continue.

Roads were severely damaged by the devastating weather system, leaving power lines and trees broken.

About 40,000 people in northern Queensland were left without power after the cyclone made landfall on Wednesday around 3pm.

The cyclone has been downgraded to a tropical storm and the system is expected to move into the Gulf of Carpentaria on Friday or Saturday.

The weather system left behind broken trees and power lines as emergency workers began clearing debris.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts more wet weather and possible flooding