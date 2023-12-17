Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    News

    How Hate Speech Bans Are Abused By Politicians All Over the World

    By

    Dec 15, 2023 , , ,
    How Hate Speech Bans Are Abused By Politicians All Over the World

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

    You might think hate speech bans are a good idea. Think again.

    Over the past two months, campuses have roiled with protests and divisive slogans about the IsraelHamas war. In recent weeks, elite college presidents have been under fire after their widely-panned responses at the recent House Education and the Workforce Committee hearing in Washington.

    As a result, some Americans are circulating an unwise—and, in the case of government actors, unconstitutional—idea: Let’s start cracking down on “hate speech.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Rock in Peace’: AC/DC’s original drummer Colin Burgess dies at 77

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    EMILY PRESCOTT: Not going out this Christmas for Ellie Bamber, who hurt her foot and limped in a boot.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Mississippi cop who shot an 11-year-old in the chest after his mother called 911 for help will face no criminal charges

    Dec 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Rock in Peace’: AC/DC’s original drummer Colin Burgess dies at 77

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    EMILY PRESCOTT: Not going out this Christmas for Ellie Bamber, who hurt her foot and limped in a boot.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Mississippi cop who shot an 11-year-old in the chest after his mother called 911 for help will face no criminal charges

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Fox News Anchor Admits GOP Impeachment Allegations Are Flimsy

    Dec 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy