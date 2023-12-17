Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Independent Report Details Warnings Ahead of Maine Mass Shooting

    In September, Army Reserve Staff Sergeant Hodgson messaged Army Reserve First Sergeant Kelvin Mote in the middle of the night to deliver a stark warning: Army Reservist Robert Card had threatened to “shoot up” an Army Reserve Center in Saco and possessed the firearms to do so.

    “I love to death but i do not know how to help him and he refuses to get help or to continue help,” Hodgson wrote. “I believe he’s going to snap and do a mass shooting.”

    The text messages prompted a three-day investigation into Card’s well-being that resurfaced numerous concerns surrounding his mental health and his access to weapons. Months Later, Card would be the prime suspect for a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine during which the 40-year-old allegedly killed 18 people. Card was found dead two days later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

