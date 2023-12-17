Independent Report Details Warnings Ahead of Maine Mass Shooting

John Tlumacki/Globe Staff via Getty Images

In September, Army Reserve Staff Sergeant Hodgson messaged Army Reserve First Sergeant Kelvin Mote in the middle of the night to deliver a stark warning: Army Reservist Robert Card had threatened to “shoot up” an Army Reserve Center in Saco and possessed the firearms to do so.

“I love to death but i do not know how to help him and he refuses to get help or to continue help,” Hodgson wrote. “I believe he’s going to snap and do a mass shooting.”

The text messages prompted a three-day investigation into Card’s well-being that resurfaced numerous concerns surrounding his mental health and his access to weapons. Months Later, Card would be the prime suspect for a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine during which the 40-year-old allegedly killed 18 people. Card was found dead two days later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

