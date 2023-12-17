Lindsay Lohan’s Mother Dina Reveals She Recently Had a Face and Neck Lift at Age 61: ‘I Wanted to Look Like a Younger Version of Myself’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Lindsay Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan, recently renovated her appearance with surgical assistance.

The mother, whose daughter recently welcomed her first child, spoke with Page six about her recent cosmetic procedures, how she found love again, and how she wrote her memoirs.

Dina, 61, revealed that she underwent custom facial rejuvenation surgery earlier this month, along with a facelift and neck lift.

“I always believed in aging gracefully, but if you want to do something for yourself, do it,” he said. To get the look, she turned to Dr. Ira Savetsky, a plastic surgeon on New York’s Upper East Side.

“I wanted to look like a younger version of myself. Most of my friends did this 10 or 15 years ago,” he added.

Dina Lohan shared this selfie on her Instagram Stories on Thursday after revealing that she had a face and neck lift.

She is seen here with her daughter Lindsay in 2017.

She showed off her youthful glow in a selfie she posted to her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

Dina, who was married to Lindsay’s father, Michael Lohan, from 1985 to 2007, is also set to meet Mr. Right, possibly on a reality show.

“Lindsay says, ‘You need a talk show,’” Dina told the publication. ‘My kids say, “Mommy, it’s your turn.” I just found out that Candace Bushnell is doing a show about dating in New York City,” she said, referencing Bushnell’s upcoming unscripted series about 50-year-old women finding love.

‘We live in a left-wing society; Everything related to relationships is very easy to dismiss and move on to the next thing. I believe in marriage. I’m old school,’ she added. “I’m looking for long-term love, not just today.”

Now she’s writing a memoir and launching a reboot of her E! 2008. reality television series, Living Lohan.

She added of the book: “(It’s about) what I’ve been through as a New York artist, navigating Hollywood, divorce, fighting adversity to protect my children.”

Dina, who has been through her own trials, including a 2020 arrest for DWI, said she hopes to “help people”: “You can get to the other side and still be successful.” Even when you get hit. “It’s harder the older you get, but it also motivates you.”

The memoir will include contributions from his children, including his daughter Lindsay.

Dina photographed with her daughter Lindsay at Christian Siriano’s NYFW Fall/Winter 2023 show

She opened up about Lohan’s long-standing friendship with her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.

Now she’s writing a memoir and launching a reboot of her E! 2008 reality series, Living Lohan

This is the snapshot that Lohan presented to her plastic surgeon, demonstrating what she wanted her results to look like; in the photo 2005

Lindsay will star alongside Jamie Lee Curtis once again in the upcoming sequel to her 2003 film Freaky Friday.

‘They are going to change places. Jamie said, “I would like Lindsay to play the grandmother and I would be the kids’ mother. The cool mom,” Dina explained of the project.

Jamie, Dina says, has unwaveringly supported Lindsay over the years.

‘Jamie is a sweetheart. She has always supported Lindsay and is genuine. She is a truly wonderful human being. She’s always been there.

Dina was married to Lindsay’s father, Michael Lohan, from 1985 to 2007.

Their support remained as Lindsay endured several run-ins with the law and stays in rehab.

“There was always love and concern (from Curtis for Lindsay); they never really broke up. They’ve maintained the relationship,” Dina explained.

Dina’s family recently expanded and Lindsay gave birth to her first child with her husband Bader Shammas.

The star welcomed her first child, a son named Luai, over the summer in Dubai.

In August, Lindsay showed off her postpartum body on Instagram, writing, “I’m so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now recovery.”

‘Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my postpartum underwear @fridamom.

Referencing her iconic movie Mean Girls, she added: “Because I’m not a normal mom, I’m a postpartum mom.”