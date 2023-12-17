Bill that removes GST from rental builds, amends Competition Act set to become law – National | Globalnews.ca

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines



Legislation to remove GST charges on rental developments and amend the country’s competition law has passed the Senate and is close to becoming law.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced the legislation this fall in response to growing concerns about housing and affordability in the country.

The federal government is scrapping GST charges on rental developments to incentivize developers to build more purpose-built rentals, a segment of housing supply that experts say is in very short supply.

The legislation also aims to boost competition in the country by granting new powers to the Competition Bureau.

It will be empowered to demand information from companies to carry out market studies and block collaborations that stifle competition and consumer choice.

It would also eliminate the “efficiencies defense” in the Competition Law, which allowed anticompetitive mergers to be approved in cases where the efficiencies generated offset the competitive harm.

The NDP successfully secured other amendments to the Competition Act in legislation, including increasing the maximum penalty for anti-competitive behavior to $25 million for a first offense and $35 million for subsequent offenses.

The Competition Office may also pursue companies that abuse their dominance in the market to engage in anti-competitive behavior.

