    Chris Cuomo Defends Interview of TikTok Influencer With Tourette’s

    NewsNation host Chris Cuomo defended his interview earlier this week of TikTok star Baylen Dupree, emphasizing that he was laughing with her and also taking issue with how some media outlets covered the interaction.

    Cuomo was criticized for appearing to giggle and then subsequently hide his reaction during the interview, which at times included uncontrolled profanity by Dupree.

    On X Thursday, Cuomo posted a link to a clip from their conversation, writing: “This is about respecting and laughing with, not at people…tics from Tourette do not define someone…i love that she is popular and proving that she can do it all! Great things to come!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

