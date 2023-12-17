‘Southern Charm’ Cast Treats Jamaica to Relentless Screaming

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Bravo/Getty

Jamaica continues to be a surprisingly fruitful setting for the cast of Southern Charm to push each other’s buttons. Tonight’s episode picks up with Shep screaming at Craig over Paige’s absence and ends with Shep yelling at Austen about his makeout with Taylor. This whole hour is really just a terrifying and equally hilarious display of Shep’s insecurity-driven rage. And as much as I think this man needs some intense therapy sessions outside of the realm of Bravo, he unfortunately makes for some damn good television.

Last week’s episode ended with Craig fleeing Mrs. T’s with a wine glass while Shep insinuated that Paige was cheating on him. Unfortunately, we don’t learn more about this rumor, which I doubted had any legs in the first place. And when Craig calls Paige later to tell him Shep was talking shit about her, he decidedly leaves out the cheating accusation—just like he did when Taylor said Paige had stepped out on him. Still, Paige seems to be aware that Taylor and Shep both have issues with her, and she says very plainly that she “doesn’t really like either of them.” I would typically deem this as Paige being a mean girl, but when it comes to these two, it’s a fair opinion to have!

But back to this Jamaican restaurant that is being defiled by this cast’s presence. Olivia decides to confront Taylor about the Page Six article. She says that if there was a report about her hooking up with her ex, she would go to Taylor immediately to calm her suspicions. But Taylor continues to cry and play victim, so Olivia storms off to the sprinter van to cry into a tray.

