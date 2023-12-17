Mom and her three kids – aged 12, eight and six – are found shot dead in burned out Indiana home as cops search for answers about what happened

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An Indiana woman and her three young children were found shot to death inside a burning home Tuesday, leaving investigators wondering what happened.

Naomi Briner, 35, was found with her daughters Adelia, 12, and Iyla, 6, as well as her son Leland, 8, with gunshot wounds on Tuesday near Madison.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. and firefighters discovered the bodies in the house upon entering.

The woman and three children were pronounced dead at the scene of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials do not believe there is an active threat to the public.

Naomi Briner, 35, was found with her daughters Adelia, 12, and Iyla, 6, as well as her son Leland, 8, with gunshot wounds on Tuesday near Madison.

The fire was reported around 4 pm and firefighters discovered the bodies in the house upon entry.

Police have yet to share an official cause of death despite those details.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles said the case is proving difficult to solve.

“We need to put those feelings aside and really focus on our task right now to investigate this thoroughly, make sure we take every avenue we can to determine exactly what happened and hopefully, at some point, be able to provide closure.” to that family,” he said.

According to her Facebook page, Briner worked as a health services administrator at a correctional facility.

Ralph Dean Jr., a neighbor, said he heard gunshots Tuesday afternoon before the sound of an explosion.

When he looked outside, he saw flames.

“I knew they were kids and that’s when I remembered them going out and playing,” Dean said. WLKY.

“What a tragedy,” added another neighbor, Carol Woodfill.

According to her Facebook page, Briner worked as a health services administrator at a correctional facility.

The woman and three children were pronounced dead at the scene of the fire.

A neighbor recalled hearing gunshots and then an explosion before seeing the house on fire.

Woodfill had just finished taking decorations out of the garage when he heard sirens nearby, according to THAT?.

He said he knew the kids since “they were there in the driveway jumping around and the kids just playing.”

‘These children are no longer here. No future, no life, but I believe they are in heaven with God.’

‘It’s the whole family. “They are friends, acquaintances and all those who suffer,” he added.

Naomi Briner was remembered as “a beautiful soul gone too soon” by a friend, Sue Sams-Tinker, in a Facebook post.

‘It saddens me that your life had to end this way. “I don’t know why your life was cut short, but I know how much you love those children,” she wrote.

‘I know your family and friends will definitely miss you, they will have so many memories to remember you as the sweet, friendly and loving person you were. My heart breaks for this life that is taken from us so easily. Rest in peace Naomi.’

There are currently no suspects identified in connection with the shooting.