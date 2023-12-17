Khloe Kardashian is in ‘Christmas heaven’ as she reveals her home’s beautiful Christmas decorations with light-up trees and animatronic reindeer.

<!–

Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help but share her home’s impressive Christmas decorations with her 311 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

The 39-year-old reality star posted a video tour of her elegantly dressed dining room on her Instagram Stories, highlighting the sparkly tree and some achingly cute animatronic reindeer moving back and forth.

She tagged Butterly Floral and Event Design for helping create the winter wonderland, which perfectly complemented the opulent gingerbread houses that her mother Kris Jenner and her siblings traditionally gift each year.

The beautiful scene contrasted significantly with a sizzling clip Khloé previously shared in which she showed off her busty tits in a revealing black dress with a large cutout across her chest.

In his Christmas video, he began by moving his camera from right to left, first showing a towering Christmas tree decorated with bright white lights.

It was wrapped in thick ribbons of silver fabric and hung with large glass sphere decorations that reflected and diffused the lights.

Around the base of the tree were cute waist-high reindeer with black noses and eyes.

The largest of the decorative creatures slowly raised and lowered its head, although the smaller reindeer accompanying it seemed to be purely stationary.

In the center of the room, her elegant beige dining table was decorated with tall glass-encased candles surrounded by vines of festive green bushes.

She had a guest make a cameo in her video, while her family’s gray cat, named Gray Kitty, jumped up on the table to get a better look at the decorations.

The room also had a striking chandelier that ran the length of the table and was covered in a wavy, checkered material.

To the left of the table was a small counter protruding from the wall covered with more rows of green bushes.

Khloé approached a trio of sparkling glass ornaments shaped like tiered Christmas trees.

“I’m in Christmas heaven,” she gushed in the video’s caption.

A final short clip showed their living room, which was similarly decorated with several tall trees.

The gorgeous Christmas scene was a striking contrast to the sizzling black dress Khloé showed off earlier that day on Instagram, which barely covered her bust.

A follow-up clip featured a nudge at Gray Kitty, who looked adorable as she delicately stood on the table after approaching the camera.

She had a large pink tag on the front of her neck that contrasted with the green and beige color scheme of the dining room.

A shorter final clip featured a static view of what appeared to be Khloé’s living room, which had been decorated with multiple trees adorned with lights and greenery around her square stone fireplace.

‘How chic and pretty,’ she wrote while tagging her decorators again.