Las Vegas Raiders scored an incredible franchise-record 42 points in the FIRST HALF against the Chargers… while analyst Richard Sherman claims LA should FIRE head coach Brandon Staley mid-game!

The Raiders put together a historic first half against the Chargers on Thursday when they took a 42-0 lead into halftime.

Las Vegas scored on its first possession of the game and continued to attack its opponents as the Chargers turned the ball over three times in the first 20 minutes, creating a short field for their hosts on numerous occasions.

Following Zamir White’s first goal, Tre Tucker (twice), Michael Mayer, Brandon Bolden and Jakobi Meyers found the end zone.

The point tally is a single-half record for the Raiders, and also the most ever allowed by the Chargers in a half.

And Prime Video analyst Richard Sherman thought Chargers coach Brandon Staley should be relieved of his duties this offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (#16) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson #45 acknowledges fans at halftime

‘They should make history. They should fire him at half-time,’ he claimed.

The hapless Chargers, who will be without quarterback Justin Herbert for the rest of the season (and Keenan Allen on Thursday), had lost four of five entering the game for a 5-8 overall record.

The team will likely miss the playoffs for the second time in three seasons under Staley.

Aidan O’Connell threw four touchdowns for the hosts in the first half, while the Chargers totaled just 89 yards of offense.

