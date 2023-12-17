‘Below Deck’ Guests Used Cast Member Names in Opioid Scheme: DA

Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images

A couple who appeared on the hit Bravo reality show Below Deck are accused of scheming to obtain bogus opioid prescriptions using the names of other cast members, according to prosecutors.

Dr. Francis Martinis, a 55-year-old urologist from Fort Salonga, New York, and his wife, Jessica Martinis, 38, were indicted Thursday on charges of criminal sale of a prescription for a controlled substance and falsifying business records, Suffolk County authorities announced.

“Physicians are held to a high standard, as they take an oath to uphold a number of professional ethical standards when they begin their careers,” District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement. “The conduct Dr. Martinis allegedly engaged in with his wife not only violated this oath, but it also violated the law.”

