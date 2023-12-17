Salim and Toufik Hamze: New clue into brazen daylight murder between father and son as new video emerges of hitman’s downfall

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Police have released CCTV footage as part of an investigation into the brazen daylight shooting of a father and son in Sydney’s west.

In one of several suspected gangland shootings, Toufik and Salim Hamze were shot dead while sitting in a red van in Guildford early on October 20, 2021.

Salim, 18, died in the car, while his father, 64, died later in hospital.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s homicide team set up the Ormerod Strike Force to investigate murders believed to be gang-related.

The masked man is seen sliding next to the red van where Toufik and Salim Hamze were sitting on the morning of October 20, 2021.

Four men, aged 20, 25, 18 and 23, have previously been charged for their alleged role in the incident and remain before court.

Police have released footage of the incident as part of an appeal for public assistance with their investigation.

CCTV shows a silver Lexus SUV stopped on Osgood Street, Guildford, before a man gets out of the vehicle and runs towards a stopped red utility vehicle.

Four men have been charged with the brutal murder of Toufik Hamze and his 18-year-old son Salim, considered a low-level actor in Sydney’s underworld.

The man, dressed all in black and wearing a balaclava, falls before getting up and shooting at the parked red car, where Toufik and Salim were sitting.

The man returns to the van as the driver begins to drive away before stopping and firing more shots from his vehicle towards the ute.

NSW Police are expected to provide an update on their investigation on Friday morning.