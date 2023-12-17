Shirtless Maxx Crosby smokes a CIGAR live as he joins the Amazon Prime panel to discuss monster performance in big win over Chargers.

Maxx Crosby was in high spirits after the Raiders’ blowout win on Thursday.

The defensive end recorded two tackles against the LA Chargers

Maxx Crosby celebrated the Raiders’ emphatic victory over the Chargers on Thursday by lighting up a cigar on Prime Video’s postgame show.

Crosby’s team defeated its AFC West rivals 63-21 in a historic blowout in which the defense forced four fumbles and an interception.

And the defender was relaxed after the victory, as he appeared on television shirtless and with a cigarette.

Crosby recorded two tackles in the game, which the Raiders controlled throughout the game.

After Vegas scored on its first drive of the game, the Chargers turned the ball over three times in the first half alone and the Raiders took a commanding 42-0 lead into halftime.

Maxx Crosby smoked a cigar live on the Amazon Prime Video set after the Raiders’ victory

Crosby confronts Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) in the first quarter

Crosby and the Raiders improved to 6-8 on the season with the victory over their division rivals.

The Chargers fought back a bit in the second half when quarterback Easton Stick threw three touchdowns in garbage time, but the Raiders still got the win.

They are 6-8 on the season and 3-3 since interim coach Antonio Pierce replaced Josh McDaniels on Nov. 1.

“I feel like AP embodies exactly what the Raiders stand for,” Crosby said on Prime Video after the game. ‘And we all love him, and you see us getting better every week.

“So if you give it a chance, I feel like this team: the sky’s the limit.”

The Raiders set a franchise record for points in the victory, while the Chargers suffered their biggest road loss in team history.

Vegas is on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture, with games against the Chiefs, Colts and Broncos still left on the schedule.