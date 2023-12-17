‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ to premiere in China

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

It’s official: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour The film heads to China, the last major market the pop star has yet to conquer in 2023.

The hit concert film, which has already grossed more than $250 million worldwide, will be released widely in China on December 31, New Year’s Eve. The announcement was made in Beijing on Friday at 1:13 p.m. (or 1:13 p.m.), a reference to Swift’s much-loved lucky number.

As is the case virtually everywhere, Swift is arguably the most popular contemporary American music artist in China. The upcoming release could add considerably to the pop star’s already impressive global box office haul.

