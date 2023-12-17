Dad and Daughter fishing on Lake Michigan find 1871 SHIPRWECK after thinking their sonar was picking up an octopus

Six-year-old Tim Wollak and Henley were in Green Bay, near Green Island, in August when their sonar detected something she thought was an octopus.

A father and his daughter mistakenly discovered what is likely an 1871 shipwreck while fishing on Lake Michigan.

Six-year-old Tim Wollak and Henley of Peshtigo, Wisconsin, were in Green Bay, near Green Island, in August when their sonar detected something the boy thought was an octopus.

Wollak shared the photos on Facebook believing it was a sunken ship and eventually caught the attention of the Wisconsin Historical Society.

“I was surprised I’d never seen it before because it’s in an area where people go regularly,” Wollak said.

The Wisconsin Historical Society shared an update on Facebook and stated that it had investigated the area and confirmed the discovery was a shipwreck.

“Although the identity of the wreck has yet to be confirmed, the location and data currently available match that of the Barkentine George L. Newman,” he wrote.

‘On the afternoon of October 8, 1871, the Barkentine was steaming through the thick smoke of the Great Peshtigo Fire, the deadliest fire in American history, with a cargo of lumber from Little Suamico when it ran aground on the southeastern point of Green Island. ‘

The crew aboard the ship were saved by the lighthouse keeper and remained on Green Island for a week.

They tried to save what they could before the ship was abandoned, covered in sand and forgotten.

“It was actually built in 1855, so it’s a pretty important shipwreck, pretty old for Wisconsin shipwrecks,” said Tamara Thomsen, a maritime archaeologist with the Wisconsin Historical Society.

“Having it linked to the Peshtigo fire makes it even more special.”

There are plans to survey the wreck again next spring and the historical society could push to have the site listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“I don’t know how we’re going to get through it,” Wollak said. ‘I told [Henley] I’m pretty sure there isn’t anyone else at your school who has found a shipwreck that no one has recorded before.

“I guess we’ll just have to fish more and see if we can find more wrecks.”

The Peshtigo Fire has been classified as the deadliest wildfire in United States history.

Railroad workers clearing land for the tracks started a wildfire that quickly consumed up to 1.5 million acres of land, survivors said.

It burned parts of Door and Kewaunee counties and consumed Peshtigo within an hour, according to the National Weather Service website.

The discovery of the shipwreck comes three months after a schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 was discovered with the crew’s belongings still on board near the Wisconsin coast.

Historians hailed it as a “remarkable discovery.”

It is estimated that more than 6,000 ships have sunk in the Great Lakes since the 17th century.