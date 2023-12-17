BUSINESS LIVE: Heathrow eyes 81.4m in traffic; Ofgem could up price cap; Naked Wines losses widen

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am Companies with trading reports and updates today include Heathrow, Naked Wines and Everyman Media Group. Read the Business Live blog from Friday 15 December below.
Heathrow forecasts 81.4 million traffic in 2024
Heathrow expects to serve 81.4 million passengers in 2024, up from 79.1 million this year, and Britain’s busiest airport will be buoyed by a strong recovery in travel demand.
The group said: ‘The strong recovery in traffic at Heathrow continued in the first eleven months of 2023, with a total of 72.5 million passengers traveling through the airport.
‘We saw a significant increase in connectivity across several regions, highlighting an impressive recovery, with Heathrow named the world’s most connected airport by OAG. We remain the busiest airport in Europe and in October we became the fourth busiest airport in the world. ‘
Rio Tinto caught in the middle of war with Australian mining dynasties
Rio Tinto has been dragged into a high-stakes trial pitting billionaire descendants of Australia’s mining pioneers against each other.
Lawyers for the Anglo-Australian firm have been in the state Supreme Court trying to defend themselves against claims for billions of dollars in iron ore royalties arising from discoveries made in the 1950s and 1960s.
