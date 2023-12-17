Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    News

    BUSINESS LIVE: Heathrow eyes 81.4m in traffic; Ofgem could up price cap; Naked Wines losses widen

    By

    Dec 15, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    BUSINESS LIVE: Heathrow eyes 81.4m in traffic; Ofgem could up price cap; Naked Wines losses widen

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    By live comments

    Updated: 03:08 EST, December 15, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    The FTSE 100 will open at 8am Companies with trading reports and updates today include Heathrow, Naked Wines and Everyman Media Group. Read the Business Live blog from Friday 15 December below.

    > If you are using our app or a third-party site, click here to read Business Live

    Heathrow forecasts 81.4 million traffic in 2024

    Heathrow expects to serve 81.4 million passengers in 2024, up from 79.1 million this year, and Britain’s busiest airport will be buoyed by a strong recovery in travel demand.

    The group said: ‘The strong recovery in traffic at Heathrow continued in the first eleven months of 2023, with a total of 72.5 million passengers traveling through the airport.

    ‘We saw a significant increase in connectivity across several regions, highlighting an impressive recovery, with Heathrow named the world’s most connected airport by OAG. We remain the busiest airport in Europe and in October we became the fourth busiest airport in the world. ‘

    Rio Tinto caught in the middle of war with Australian mining dynasties

    Rio Tinto has been dragged into a high-stakes trial pitting billionaire descendants of Australia’s mining pioneers against each other.

    Lawyers for the Anglo-Australian firm have been in the state Supreme Court trying to defend themselves against claims for billions of dollars in iron ore royalties arising from discoveries made in the 1950s and 1960s.

    Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them, we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

    BUSINESS LIVE: Heathrow eyes 81.4m in traffic; Ofgem could up price cap; Naked Wines losses widen

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Rock in Peace’: AC/DC’s original drummer Colin Burgess dies at 77

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    EMILY PRESCOTT: Not going out this Christmas for Ellie Bamber, who hurt her foot and limped in a boot.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Mississippi cop who shot an 11-year-old in the chest after his mother called 911 for help will face no criminal charges

    Dec 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Rock in Peace’: AC/DC’s original drummer Colin Burgess dies at 77

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    EMILY PRESCOTT: Not going out this Christmas for Ellie Bamber, who hurt her foot and limped in a boot.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Mississippi cop who shot an 11-year-old in the chest after his mother called 911 for help will face no criminal charges

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Fox News Anchor Admits GOP Impeachment Allegations Are Flimsy

    Dec 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy