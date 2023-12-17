Israeli aircraft drop leaflets warning southern Lebanese residents of “Hezbollah threat”

NNA – An Israeli enemy aircraft on Friday dispersed leaflets over southern Lebanese regions, cautioning residents about ldquo;potential infiltration by Hezbollah.rdquo;

The content of the leaflets highlighted ldquo;the group#39;s exploitation of civilian spaces for terrorist activities, urging locals to exercise vigilance for their safety.rdquo;

The warning also emphasized ldquo;the danger posed by Hezbollah#39;s presence in civilian areas, emphasizing the threat it poses to the residents#39; well-being.rdquo;

==========R.H.