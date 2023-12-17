Arab Observatory for Human Rights’ report on Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip

NNA – In the Arab Observatory for Human Rightsrsquo; report on Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip: over the course of 50 days the aggression caused the death and injury of 4% of Gaza#39;s population, 47 thousand citizens between martyr, wounded and missing, stressing that what the citizens in Gaza go through is one of the worst humanitarian disasters and calling for the prompt establishment of the legal committee adopted by the Arab-Islamic Summit

The report of the Arab Observatory for Human Rights (AOHR) on the monitoring of the occupying Powerrsquo;s violations in the occupied Palestinian territory in the course of 50 days since the war began on 7 October until 25 November 2023, indicated that the continuing war waged by the Israeli occupation on the Gaza Strip will have serious repercussions not only for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip but also for the security and stability of the Middle East region as a whole, and called upon the international community and the International Criminal Court to act urgently and investigate the war crimes committed by Israeli forces against the defenseless Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their targeting of schools housing displaced persons, residential areas, hospitals, mosques, museums and archaeological sites in the Gaza Strip and in the Palestinian territories in general, as well as the targeting of children, women and the elderly.

The AOHR also called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to establish an international fact-finding commission on human rights violations committed in the Gaza Strip, policies of collective punishment, forced displacement and other war crimes.

The report noted that over the course of 50 days, the Israeli aggression caused the killing and wounding of 4% of Gaza#39;s population, 47 thousand citizens between martyr, wounded and missing, pointing out that 70% of the victims were children and women, also pushed one million and seven hundred thousand to displacement and more than 50% of citizens#39; houses and civilian establishments were destroyed, notably hospitals the majority of which went out of service, turning the Gaza Strip into a destructed and besieged area without water, food, medicine, fuel and communications, stressing that what the citizens are going through in Gaza is one of the worst humanitarian disasters.

The report pointed out that the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip constitutes an illegal military action that contravenes clearly and explicitly with the Charter of the United Nations, in addition it has committed serious violations of the provisions of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilian persons in time of war, as well as its violation of all international instruments and covenants governing international humanitarian law.

The report warned of the danger of targeting civilian installations in the Gaza Strip by Israeli warplanes and destroying infrastructure despite the fact that international humanitarian law grants certain public and private property special protection, resulting in the martyrdom of more than 6150 children and 4000 women out of more than 15 thousand martyrs and 7000 missing under the rubble of buildings or bodies in the streets where the occupying forces prevent access to them, in addition of 3000 martyrdom students killed on their school seats and more than 1000 newborns or children not older than one year, where the number of martyrs among children aged between one and four years old has reached more than 1300.

The report also stated that by 24 November 2023, the number of women martyrs reached 4000, 25% of whom aged between 20 and 30 years old, 50% aged between 30 and 40 years old, and 15% of victims aged between 50 and 70 years old.

The report noted that the West Bank also witnessed a wave of tension and field confrontations between Palestinians and the Israeli occupation army that have escalated with the Gaza war, adding that the Israeli authorities carry out daily campaigns of raids on villages and towns in the West Bank accompanied by confrontations, arrests, shootings and bombings of prisoners#39; houses.

The report underlined according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, that since 7 October, the number of prisoners in the West Bank has risen to more than 3290 of whom 125 women and 145 children, besides 41 journalists were arrested of whom 29 are still in detention.

Regarding the targeting of the Palestinian health sector, the report stated that the Israeli occupation deliberately destroy the Palestinian health sector and put it out of service to prevent treatment of the wounded and injured, on the pretext that hospitals include below Hamas command centers and attack tunnels, resulting in the killing of 207 doctors, nurses, paramedics and 26 of civil defense forces according to data from Gaza Government Information Office, in addition 26 hospitals and 55 health centers went out of service and 56 ambulances were destroyed.

Based on the above, the AOHR called upon the United Nations General Assembly to operationalize its resolution 377 on the convening under quot;Uniting for Peacequot; to stop the war as long as the Security Council failed to do so, also called for legal support and documentation for all occupationrsquo;s crimes in support of the Palestinian Authority#39;s request for investigation by the International Criminal Court since 2021, emphasizing the need to support requests from Djibouti and Comoros to the International Criminal Court to investigate into these massacres.

Also called for the prompt establishment of the legal committee adopted by the Arab-Islamic Summit, composed of specialists for the accounting of all decisions and violations against the Palestinian people, and to prepare a legal memorandum for submission to all international bodies concerned, also to prepare a strong legal file to be submitted to the International Criminal Court and other bodies.

