Harry Kane enlists the help of Google AI to read bedtime stories to his children about why they should be excited to move to Munich as his wife, Katie Goodland, and their four children prepare to join him in Germany.

England captain Harry Kane has enlisted the help of Google’s artificial intelligence tool Bard to help his family prepare to adapt to their new life in Munich.

Kane left his boyhood club Tottenham in August to join Bayern Munich in a £100million transfer and has already scored 22 goals in 20 appearances for the German side.

While Kane has hit the ground running with Bayern, he has been living alone in Munich after his wife Kate gave birth to their fourth child, Henry, a week after their big move.

However, Kane’s family will be permanently joining him in Germany shortly and the 30-year-old has joined forces with Google to show how Bard can help in everyday situations on and off the pitch.

“I’m excited to partner with Google, especially on a product as impressive as Bard,” Kane said.

Harry Kane has hired the AI ​​to help his family prepare to adjust to their new life in Munich.

Kane, his wife Kate and their four children will soon move into a luxurious family home in Munich

‘I recognize how the potential of AI can help me in many ways as I move to Germany and my children settle into a new life in Munich.

“Bard even suggested some new goal celebrations. We’ll have to see if I use them on the field!”

During a series of short video clips, Kane asked Bard to help his children adjust to life in Munich by making up a bedtime story to explain why they should be excited about moving to Germany.

He also used Google’s AI tool to plan a scavenger hunt through Munich’s most famous landmarks and got Bard to translate English phrases most frequently used in post-match interviews into German.

Google UKI’s Eileen Mannion added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Harry Kane on our latest campaign, which shows how Google’s Bard conversational AI can help anyone, even the England football captain, in everyday situations.”

Kate and Kane’s children attended when Kane first moved to Munich in August.