Jesy Nelson returns to social media for the first time in six months to sing a Christmas hymn after rekindling her romance with boyfriend Zion Foster

Jesy Nelson treated her fans to a Christmas performance when she took to Instagram for the first time in six months on Thursday.

The former Little Mix member hasn’t posted on the social media platform since June, but re-shared a clip of herself singing Silent Night, after rekindling her romance with boyfriend Zion Foster.

Delivering her own rendition of the traditional Christmas carol, the star, 32, kept it casual as she wrapped herself in a printed zip-up hoodie and went nude for the intimate performance.

Jesy captioned the snap: “Merry Christmas beautiful ones.”

The singer released her second single Bad Thing in April this year, but has yet to announce the release of her upcoming debut album.

Fans went wild when Jesy Nelson, 32, returned to social media on Thursday with a Christmas tune after rekindling her romance with boyfriend Zion Foster, 24.

Fans went wild over the clip and rushed to the comments section to praise Jesy for her impressive vocal range.

One wrote: ‘your voice is like heaven’ (sic) and a second added: ‘Here it is, welcome angel!’ (sic)

A third chimed in: ‘This made me so happy! “Lovely can’t wait to hear more.”

Another commented: ‘you know your voice is so good when everyone thinks your lip sync is so good.’

Another wrote: “Imagine if both the next single and the album also came out in January.”

While another begged: ‘LEAVE JN1 AS OUR GIFT, PLEASE.’

It comes after Jesy revealed her new single to her boyfriend Zion for the first time on Tuesday and filmed the moment for her fans on TikTok.

The star recently confirmed that she and her former flame, 24, had rekindled their romance after they were spotted having the PDA on a dog walk last month.

The couple have met after previously divided in August after a whirlwind nine months of romance.

The couple have met after previously divided in August after a whirlwind nine months of romance.

Following their split, a source told MailOnline: ‘Jesy is in a different headspace to Zion these days. After all, she is a few years older than Zion and she has a different way of looking at things these days.

“They had a great trip abroad, but since returning, Jesy realized it was time to move on.”

While Zion had reportedly unfollowed Jesy on social media and deleted all of her photos from his Instagram account, he has now refollowed the star and she is starting to get back into his network.

And they seem to have picked up right where they left off. while Jesy let her boyfriend be one of the first people to hear her new song.

The singer and musician huddled together in a car, as Jesy announced, “I’m actually going to play Zion a song he’s never heard before and I’m going to hear his reaction for the first time.”

She turned to Zion and sang: ‘Well, are you ready? OK let’s go.’

Jesy then pressed play and mouthed the lyrics to the tune, while Zion bobbed his head before grabbing her arm with excitement and applause.

The track has a heavy beat and begins with a voice whispering the word “mix”, suggesting a swipe at Jesy’s old band.

The lyrics begin: “I heard a rumor, you were out there spreading rumors, I know.” So consumed with knowing what I’m doing and I swear I used to know you like no one else.

He continued: ‘I know the truth is that you are not spitting the truth, no, you are just ruthless.

‘Trying to paint me like I’m stupid, honey, you never knew me like I know myself. Now you’re trying to disguise me, but I’m a different person.