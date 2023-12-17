Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Bou Habib meets German officials in Berlin

    Dec 15, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, currently on an official visit to Berlin, on Thursday met with Germany#39;s State Secretary for Economic Cooperation and Development, Niels Annen, in the presence of Lebanon#39;s Ambassador to Germany, Dr. Moustafa Adib.nbsp;

    Bou Habib expressed gratitude to Germany for its commitment to provide dedicated aid for development programs in Lebanon, totaling 91 million euros.

    The Caretaker Minister also met with Paul Ziemiak, a member of the German Parliament#39;s Foreign Affairs Committee, thanking him on behalf of Lebanon for his stance in yesterday#39;s parliamentary session regarding #39;highlighting the Lebanese concerns in the issue of Syrian displacement#39; and urging an increase in Germany#39;s support for the Lebanese Army.

