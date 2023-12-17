Prince Harry’s Huge Hacking Case: The Verdict Is In

Chris Graythen / Getty images

Prince Harry won a stunning victory Friday in his legal battle against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) Friday, after a judge found the newspaper group did engage in “extensive” phone hacking and other illegal activities to gather information about the prince for newspaper stories.

Harry alleged that journalists and private detectives working for MGN used methods such as phone hacking and deceptive information retrieval (known as “blagging”), to publish 147 stories between 1996 and 2010.

Of these, a sample of 33 were selected to be adjudicated as part of his claim.

