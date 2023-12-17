Joey Barton responds to Rebecca Welch’s appointment as the Premier League’s first female referee… amid his sexist tirade against women working as pundits in men’s football

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Joey Barton has praised PGMOL’s promotion of referee Rebecca Welch to a Premier League match over the Christmas period, just a week after launching an incendiary misogynistic tirade about whether women should broadcast in the men’s game.

Welch will become the first female referee in league history to officiate a Premier League match on December 23, when she takes charge of Fulham’s match against Burnley at Craven Cottage.

The 40-year-old already broke new ground when she became the first woman to act as the fourth official during a Premier League match in November between Fulham and Manchester United.

After beginning his refereeing career in 2010 while working in an administrative role in the NHS, Welch started full-time in 2019 and was promoted to the Championship ahead of the 2022-23 season.

On social media, Barton announced the decision to further raise Welch’s profile, as well as the organization’s decision to promote Sam Allison, who will become the first black referee to oversee a Premier League match since Uriah Rennie in 2008.

Rebecca Welch will make history as the first referee to supervise a Premier League match

Sam Allison has also received a Christmas promotion and will become the first black referee to take charge of the top flight since 2008.

Joey Barton spent last week sharing divisive views on the roles women should occupy in football and the sport’s broadcasting.

Your browser does not support iframes.

“Brilliant (thumbs up emoji),” Barton wrote in response to a post announcing the news.

‘Rebecca and Sam worked hard in the lower leagues. I think we had Rebecca’s first game in Hartlepool. Sam was a regular Bristol customer. Great friend.

“Hopefully they do well in the big leagues (thumbs up emoji).”

The post on everyone. the sport that women are not suitable to play.

Barton launched his tirade last week with the claim that “women should not speak to any authority in men’s football” and his belief that “you can’t take anything they say seriously (sic) in the men’s arena.” .

He continued to pillory BBC broadcaster and former footballer Alex Scott, denounced his former club Manchester City’s use of a female presenter for their social media coverage, and doubled down on his comments in an appearance on Piers Morgan : Uncensored by TalkTV.

Barton praised Welch’s appointment to a position some considered contradictory.

Barton began her argument last week by insisting that women should not speak to any authority in men’s football.

The former player was heavily criticized for his contradictory views in the television space, in which he immediately stated that his reasoning was “not at all” about women not having played in men’s football, before describing the different ways in that it was important to have experienced men’s football at the highest level.

It was later revealed that his only example of a comment that he did not consider to meet “journalistic standards” by a female broadcaster was incorrect due to him misquoting Courtney Sweetman-Kirk’s comment about Wataru Endo’s goal for Liverpool against Fulham.

Barton later claimed that it was “dangerous” to have women in certain departments of men’s teams and a “recipe for disaster.”

While Scott did not directly address Barton, his farewell after hosting Arsenal’s WSL clash against Chelsea over the weekend he insisted “football is a better place with all of us in it” in a message to the “young women who were told, ‘no, you can.’” watching the broadcast.

Journalist Carrie Brown said working in football had “sucked the life out of her” after Barton attacked her and her appearance in a social media post.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, whom Barton had previously praised for her incisive analysis of pundits’ duties and success with the women’s team, offered a four-minute monologue about “systemic misogyny” in football brought to the fore. flat by Barton’s stream of comments.

“The reality is that male privilege has always been at the heart of football in this country,” Hayes said at a news conference.

Alex Scott has been targeted by Barton, but chose not to respond directly to his comments.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes denounced the “systemic misogyny” at play in football without deliberately referring to Barton.

IT’S ALL STARTING! It’s All Kicking Off is an exciting new podcast from Mail Sport promising a different take on Premier League football, launching with a preview show today and every week this season. It is available at MailOnline, Mail+, Youtube , apple music and Spotify Your browser does not support iframes.

The former Bristol Rovers manager took a break from social media while watching Marseille’s away game against Brighton in Thursday night’s Europa League tie.

“Women were banned from playing football until the 1970s. I don’t expect any individual personality to understand their privilege; However, you only have to look at dozens of women on the Internet or in the business, whether they are a presenter, coach or player, to realize that we are routinely used. to deal with systemic misogyny, bullying and behavior that has been quite normal for a large part of the football public.

“If you haven’t experienced systemic misogyny like many of us, you can’t understand for a moment how damaging some of these conversations are, knowing that anything anyone says just creates an absolute buildup, particularly on social media that, of course, true, “To be clear, it doesn’t take much for people to pile on women,” Hayes added.

“It’s quite normal for many people who support football.

“So it’s a little sad, not that we’re having this conversation, but that we should be having the conversation about a broader topic.”