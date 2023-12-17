RTL Group sells Dutch television operation to DPG Media for $1.2 billion

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

RTL Group has signed a deal valued at $1.2 billion (€1.1 billion) to sell its Dutch television operation RTL Nederland to European group DPG Media.

The deal comes after Dutch authorities blocked RTL’s original plans to merge its Dutch television operations with Talpa Networks, the television group controlled by the television mogul and The voice creator Juan de Mol.

As part of the sale, RTL Group and DPG Media will sign a strategic partnership to share technology and collaborate on advertising and content sales. During the three years following the closing of the agreement, RTL Group

Broadcasters in Germany, France and Hungary will have first-view rights to all new programs developed by RTL Nederland. DPG Media will continue to use the RTL brand in the Netherlands until December 2034.

RTL Group CEO Thomas Rabe said the sale was part of the company’s overall strategy to consolidate its European operations and better compete with global streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon.

“After competition authorities blocked our consolidation strategy in the country in January 2023, the sale to DPG Media is the best strategic option for RTL Nederland and all its stakeholders,” he said.

RTL Nederland is the largest broadcasting group in the Netherlands, operating five free-to-air television channels, three digital pay television channels and Videoland, the country’s leading local streaming service, with 1.3 million paying subscribers. . The group’s total revenue last year was 636 million euros ($697 million).

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with RTL Group to acquire RTL Nederland, the undisputed market leader in commercial television broadcasting and owner of the successful streaming platform Videoland,” said DPG Media Group CEO Christian Van Thillo. . a declaration. “Together with our leading television brands, VTM and RTL Belgium, we will be able to build a group that has the scale to invest in the digital transformation of television.”

DPG Media, which also operates in Belgium and Denmark, reported revenue of €1.8 billion ($1.97 billion) in 2022.

The sale of RTL Nederland still needs to be approved by Dutch national and competition authorities.