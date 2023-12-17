Navalny taken from prison near Moscow to unknown location: Ally

NNA -nbsp;Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been removed from a prison near Moscow and taken to an undisclosed location, his spokeswoman said Friday, citing a court representative.

Supporters of Navalny, who was jailed in 2021 after surviving a poisoning assassination attempt, have sounded the alarm since early this month, when the Kremlin critic was last seen.

Kira Yarmysh said she was told that Navalny, serving a 19-year sentence, was removed from the Vladimir region near Moscow on December 11, signalling a potential prison transfer.

quot;It is not known where exactlyquot; he was taken, Yarmysh added.

quot;I want to remind you thatnbsp;lawyers have not seen Alexei since December 6. Why they were not allowed to meet with him, if Alexei was still in IK-6, we do not know,quot; she said, referring to the penal colony where he was last seen.–AFP

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.