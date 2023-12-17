Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Swiss Ambassador, Major General Abbas Ibrahim discuss local and regional developments

    By

    Dec 15, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Swiss Ambassador to Lebanon, Marion Weichelt, accompanied by Director of Diplomatic Affairs, Mathieu Hensman, on Friday met with Major General, Abbas Ibrahim, at the latterrsquo;s office in Beirut.nbsp;

    The meeting delved into the evolving regional and international developments amid the military escalation against Gaza and Lebanon.

    Key points of discussion encompassed Israel#39;s policy of displacement and the killing of civilians in Gaza, as well as its military actions and the escalating attacks targeting civilians, residential areas, and Lebanese army positions, emphasizing the imperative need for Lebanon#39;s neutrality.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Momfluencer to Plead Guilty in Child Abuse Case, Blames Partner for ‘Distorted Sense of Morality’

    Dec 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy