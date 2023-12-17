Swiss Ambassador, Major General Abbas Ibrahim discuss local and regional developments

NNA – Swiss Ambassador to Lebanon, Marion Weichelt, accompanied by Director of Diplomatic Affairs, Mathieu Hensman, on Friday met with Major General, Abbas Ibrahim, at the latterrsquo;s office in Beirut.nbsp;

The meeting delved into the evolving regional and international developments amid the military escalation against Gaza and Lebanon.

Key points of discussion encompassed Israel#39;s policy of displacement and the killing of civilians in Gaza, as well as its military actions and the escalating attacks targeting civilians, residential areas, and Lebanese army positions, emphasizing the imperative need for Lebanon#39;s neutrality.

