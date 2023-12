NNA – The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers on Friday issued the following statement: ldquo;Due to the inability to achieve the required quorum of ministers to hold a legal session of the Council of Ministers, the Prime Minister has decided to postpone the cabinetnbsp;session scheduled for today at 12:30 pm to 9:30 am next Tuesday, the 19th of December, 2023.rdquo;

==========R.H.