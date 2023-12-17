Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    News

    Elderly Man Fatally Stabbed Wife in Back Over Fight About Pancakes: Prosecutors

    By

    Dec 15, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Elderly Man Fatally Stabbed Wife in Back Over Fight About Pancakes: Prosecutors

    Jamie Grill/Getty

    An elderly man has been accused of stabbing his wife to death in an argument about pancakes, prosecutors said.

    Steven Schwartz, 85, was arraigned Thursday after the fatal attack on his 81-year-old spouse, Sharron Schwartz, at their home in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Steven Schwartz “did not want to eat the pancakes she made and stabbed her in the back.”

    Schwartz pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a charge of second-degree murder while armed.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Momfluencer to Plead Guilty in Child Abuse Case, Blames Partner for ‘Distorted Sense of Morality’

    Dec 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy