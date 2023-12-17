Elderly Man Fatally Stabbed Wife in Back Over Fight About Pancakes: Prosecutors

Jamie Grill/Getty

An elderly man has been accused of stabbing his wife to death in an argument about pancakes, prosecutors said.

Steven Schwartz, 85, was arraigned Thursday after the fatal attack on his 81-year-old spouse, Sharron Schwartz, at their home in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Steven Schwartz “did not want to eat the pancakes she made and stabbed her in the back.”

Schwartz pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a charge of second-degree murder while armed.

