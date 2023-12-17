Putin confronted with AI doppelgänger during rambling 4-hour press conference

Russian President answered wide-ranging questions during the public Q&A.

Vladimir Putin was questioned by an AI-generated deepfake of himself in a surreal press conference. The doppelgänger asked him if he had any doubles, referencing speculation Putin uses body doubles.The heavily staged phone-in saw Putin refuse to back down over Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin was confronted by an AI doppelgänger as a marathon public phone-in with the Russian public took a surreal turn.

The Russian president seemed startled when he was asked a question by an AI-generated deepfake of himself during a heavily-staged four-hour Q&A session on Thursday.

“I am a student and I study at the St Petersburg University,” said the AI double, in comments translated by BBC News. “Do you have a lot of doubles?”

The doppelgänger also asked the Russian president about his attitude towards AI, leaving him momentarily lost for words at being presented with his digital twin.

“You can talk to me and use my voice, but I figured that only one person could speak like myself, and this is going to be me,” Putin said.

“Whether we should fear artificial intelligence or not … it’s impossible to prevent it. That means we should head and lead the process. We should be among the leaders in this domain,” he continued.

“Nobody knows where we shall end up. This is the reality of today,” he added.

The question about doubles elicited laughter from the audience. Ukrainian military intelligence has claimed that Putin uses a team of body doubles for security reasons, which the Kremlin has long denied.

Despite his comments, it seems that Putin’s ambitions for Russia to take the lead on AI are unlikely to become reality any time soon.

The four-term president’s invasion of Ukraine, which has seen hundreds of thousands of Russians called up to fight, has decimated the country’s tech industry as workers flee the country to escape conscription.

The parent company of Yandex, one of Russia’s most successful tech companies, was planning to sell off all its Russian assets in an effort to exit the country, Bloomberg reported in November.

In the wide-ranging press conference on Thursday, Putin showed no sign of backing down over Russia’s ongoing invasion, which is estimated to have caused almost 500,000 deaths. The president said there would be no peace until Russia had achieved its goals.

