Aston Villa fans are forced into a CAGE after traveling 1,500 miles to Bosnia in the Europa Conference League as fans criticize their “appalling” and “80s-like” treatment.

Aston Villa fans were forced to crowd into what looked like a cage as they watched their team take on Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar on Thursday night.

Unai Emery’s high-flying Villans were looking to secure their place at the top of their Europa Conference League group ahead of the clash as they continue to enjoy a good season.

They did just that and earned a 1-1 draw thanks to Nicolo Zaniolo’s first goal for the club, before Matija Malekinusic equalized late on.

Villa was supported by 490 supporters who made the nearly 1,500-mile journey to the Bosnian city, but they were segregated in a cage-like area that seemed extremely unsafe.

Although they were not close to the home fans, Villa’s contingent at the Bijeli Brijeg Stadium was surrounded in front, sides and behind with a metal structure, while at the top they were enclosed by a net.

Aston Villa fans were forced into a cage for their trip to Bosnian Zrinjski Mostar.

The 490 Villistas who were traveling were surrounded with metal structures and nets.

The views of the pitch were also poor from the far end of the Bijeli Brijeg stadium.

Conditions for the traveling contingent seemed extremely unsafe and outdated.

Despite an attendance of only 6,610 people in a 9,000-capacity stadium, views from the other side were obstructed by the cage-like structure.

Football fans on social media were quick to criticize the treatment of the Villa faithful, which comes after Arsenal fans were forced to watch their clash against PSV in Eindhoven via networks and panels on shape of windows.

One simply said: “Why are they caged?”, while another added: “Fans should never be treated this way, it’s appalling.”

Another fan also criticized the deal, saying: “It’s disgraceful, if clubs can’t offer a better service to fans they shouldn’t be allowed to take part in the competition…”

Another supporter added: ‘Wow. It seems that they traveled to England in 1980.

Other users attacked European football’s governing body while fuming: “Looks like another magical @UEFA football experience,” with another adding: “There will be no way to watch football in 2023. Fair play to those who travelled.”

Villa fans shared photos from the away ground as one user joked: “Interesting day,” while another added: “View from inside the cage.”

Villa’s Europa Conference League group have suffered several incidents involving their supporters.

In particular, their home match against Legia Warsaw at Villa Park last month saw fans of the Polish team involved in violent clashes with local police.

In the end, Legia saw their fans banned from their next five European away games, while 46 men were also charged.

Several football fans criticized the “appalling” treatment of Villa fans on social media

Unai Emery’s men drew 1-1 and secured the lead in their Europa Conference League group

It came after others complained about the feedback Arsenal fans received at PSV this week.

This came after AZ Alkmaar fans became involved in clashes with two Legia players during their group stage match in the Netherlands in October, while Legia fans also caused what was described as “disorder.” on a large scale” in the same party.

Villa did not comment on the treatment of his fans after Thursday’s game in Mostar, instead paying tribute on X, formerly Twitter, to the traveling contingent.

They posted a photo from the away game and said: ‘Your incomparable dedication is always appreciated, Villans.

“Thank you for your excellent support tonight and throughout our Group E campaign.”