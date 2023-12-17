(UPDATE) Cabinet session postponed due to lack of quorum, Mikati meets with attending ministers

NNA – The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers on Friday issued the following statement: ldquo;Due to the inability to achieve the required quorum of ministers to hold a legal session of the Council of Ministers, the Prime Minister has decided to postpone the cabinet session scheduled for today at 12:30 pm to 9:30 am next Tuesday, the 19th of December, 2023.rdquo;

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, convened a consultative meeting at the Serail with the attending ministers.

However, prior notice from the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers indicated apologies from several ministers for their absence, while others were unable to attend the session due to protests staged by retired military personnel at the entrances to the Serail.

