Shane MacGowan’s widow Victoria Mary Clarke responds to the priest’s criticism of the star’s funeral… after he called the song-and-dance service “an inappropriate scandal.”

Shane MacGowan’s widow, Victoria Mary Clarke, responded to criticism of the star’s funeral by sharing a sweet post praising the “magical” event.

Earlier this week, Belfast-based father Paddy McCafferty criticized Shane’s star-studded funeral, at which a live band played his 1988 hit Fairytale Of New York while mourners danced in St. Mary of the Rosary in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

After Father McCafferty called the festivities “a scandal,” Victoria took to Instagram to share a touching snap that showed her looking into Shane’s eyes as they lovingly embraced along with a touching caption.

Victoria thanked Shane’s “generous” friends, family and fans for their support following the star’s death aged 65 from pneumonia on November 30.

She captioned the image: “I just wanted to thank you for so many beautiful messages of support, I know each and every one of you has many problems and challenges of your own to think about…

It came after priest Paddy McCafferty (pictured in 2020) criticized the star-studded funeral as a “scandal”, saying the inclusion of The Pogues’ 1998 festive classic Fairytale of New York was “totally out of place”.

The Pogues frontman died at age 65 of pneumonia on November 30 after months of poor health (pictured in 2014).

MacGowan’s smiling widow, Victoria, gave a thumbs up and smiled widely as the Pogue singer’s funeral began.

‘You are all so generous, kind, thoughtful and compassionate, and I am deeply grateful. Please take a moment to appreciate yourself!!! Sharing love in this world is the most beautiful thing you can do and the most valuable…

‘I also want you to know that you really don’t need to feel sad for me because @shanemacgowen is still very much with me every moment and I feel very connected to him and I feel enormous love and encouragement from him and me. I feel his sense of humor and the pure joy and presence of him as if he was actually a part of me and would never leave me because he is in my heart…

‘I love that so many of you are celebrating her music and her life and her warmth and compassion and grace and beauty and it’s a powerful thing to witness…

‘There are so many people I want to thank individually for making his funeral so special and magical and I probably will for a long time!!! Bless everyone everywhere always photo by @andrewcatlin’.

The widow shared her heartfelt message after a priest criticized the star-studded funeral as a “scandal”, saying the inclusion of The Pogues’ 1988 holiday classic Fairytale of New York was “totally out of line”.

“The words used in that song and in the church show no understanding of the sacredness of the place and the sanctity of the mass,” said the parish priest of Corpus Christi parish in west Belfast, Father McCafferty. to Belfast Live.

“It was completely inappropriate to say the least, to the point of causing a scandal and something needs to be done about these so-called celebrity funerals in a Catholic church…

‘We are not there to entertain, we are there to celebrate the worship of God and lead people in the worship of God. I wouldn’t allow that in my church.’

A photograph of the late Irish singer Shane MacGowan is shown on the day of his funeral procession, in Tipperary, Ireland.

MacGowan is pictured with his wife before his death last week.

MacGowan, who died after a battle with pneumonia, is best known for the Christmas classic Fairytale Of New York, which is expected to reach number one in the charts over the festive period.

The Irish singer had been released from hospital more than a week earlier after receiving treatment for viral encephalitis, a condition in which inflammation develops in the brain.

His funeral was held on December 8.

The service in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, was attended by celebrities including Johnny Depp, who was carrying his coffin, Nick Cave and Bob Geldof.

Johnny was accompanied by Liam O’Maonlai, frontman of Irish band Hothouse Flowers, as they read prayers to worshipers during the service.

During the service, Johnny paused for an emotional moment as he touched the casket of his friend and Pogues singer.

Shane’s coffin was carried to the front of the church wrapped in an Irish tricolor flag and placed near a large black and white photograph of him.

Later, a group of men, including Johnny, helped carry Shane’s coffin out of the service, to huge applause.

The service at St Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, was well attended by celebrities including Nick Cave, Bob Geldof and Johnny Depp.