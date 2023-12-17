Prince Harry Says He’s ‘Slaying Dragons,’ Calls Out Piers Morgan by Name

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty

Prince Harry called out The Mirror’s former editor Piers Morgan by name Friday, after a High Court judge said he believed testimony suggesting Morgan knew about at least one incident of phone hacking at the newspaper during his tenure.

Harry made the comments in a triumphal statement delivered by his lawyer outside London’s High Court after he won a stunning victory over Mirror Group Newspapers, with a judge concluding the newspaper group engaged in “extensive” phone hacking and conducted a board-level cover-up of its unlawful information gathering.

Harry slammed the British media and suggested he would continue his crusade against them in his statement, saying: “Today’s ruling is vindicating and affirming. I’ve been told that slaying dragons will get you burned. But in light of today’s victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press—it’s a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues.”

