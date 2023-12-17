Terrifying moment: Ukrainian politician throws three GRENADES during council meeting, seriously injuring 26 people

Ukrainian politician Serhiy Batrin, 54, threw three grenades at a council meeting

He was said to be angry about his village’s water problems.

26 people were injured in the horrific attack, six of them seriously

This is the terrifying moment a local politician lobs three grenades at a village council meeting in Ukraine.

The man, identified as council representative Serhiy Batrin, 54, is seen entering the meeting late and standing by the door during a heated discussion at the session in Keretsk, Zakarpattia region.

He is seen pulling two grenades out of his pocket as he begins to speak, looking furious.

Holding a grenade in each hand, he then asks, “May I?”, before tossing them to the ground near him and a seated female council member.

The images capture the distressing moment of the explosion. The man also detonated a third grenade, according to reports citing authorities.

Three explosions were heard. Police said a total of 26 people were injured, six of them seriously.

“My legs, I can’t walk… my legs are cut,” one victim said.

Another said: “Call the ambulance.”

A voice says: ‘Take me out.’

The local politician who lit the grenades is believed to have been among those seriously injured.

Doctors reportedly resuscitated him after the explosions.

The explosion occurred during a discussion about money at the council session.

Batrin is a representative on the council of the Servant of the People party, founded by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He works on the public order commission of the town council.

Police are trying to establish a motive for what appeared to be a carefully premeditated act.

He was in “eternal opposition” to the ruling faction on the council, local media reported.

Batrin had expressed his fury over water problems in the town when a large sum was paid to the head of the utility company.

The act is not believed to be related to the ongoing war in Ukraine.