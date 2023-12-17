Todd Chrisley’s family ‘fear for his life’ as they question whether he lied about ‘disgusting’ living conditions as his claim a dead cat fell into food supplies is ‘categorically DENIED’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Todd Chrisley’s family fears for his safety following his barrage of shocking claims about life behind bars, sSome of which have been criticized by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP).

The reality star, 54, was sentenced to 12 years, while his wife Julie, 50, was ordered to serve seven, both with 16 months’ probation, after they were found guilty of committing tax evasion and bank fraud totaling $30 million in June 2022. .

Todd, who is staying at the Pensacola Federal Prison Camp in Floridaaccused guards of “starving” inmates and serving expired food during an interview with NewsNation last week.

He also claimed that rats and squirrels were found in the food storage facility, and said a dead cat once fell onto food supplies from a mold-ridden ceiling.

Todd Chrisley’s family have been left “concerned for his safety and well-being” after the star made shocking comments about his living conditions behind bars.

Todd has spoken out about his treatment by guards at the federal prison camp in Pensacola, Florida, claiming dead animals landed in his food and that he is being attacked.

But a prison source said: “We categorically deny that a dead cat fell from the ceiling onto the food.”

Now, Todd’s family is beginning to fear for his safety and is urging the TV star to refrain from making any further public comments about his inmates and guards.

“Todd’s family is now concerned for his safety and well-being after his interview because he is trying to take on Goliath when he knows nothing about how the system really works,” a source close to the family told Dailymail.com. “People get killed for less than Todd did.”

During his interview, Todd claimed that someone sent a photo of him sleeping to his daughter Savannah Chrisley, 26, demanding $2,600 a month for her protection.

He also said the guard persecuted him for his seemingly privileged lifestyle in the outside world.

“There are recordings of staff members talking about ‘he needs to be humiliated,’” Todd added. “What we have to do is put him on diesel therapy, put him in shackles and let him travel around the country, and then bring him back and that will humiliate him.”

The father of five also noted that he has not been allowed to communicate verbally with his wife, telling journalist Brian Entin: “It’s devastating.” You know she and I email four or five times a day, but they’ll hold onto my emails and keep them for her as a way to punish us for what Savannah is doing.’

Todd later claimed that he only eats what he makes himself at the police station since the prison is “disgustingly dirty.”

The reality star, 54, and his wife Julie, 50, were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud totaling $30 million in June 2022.

Now Todd’s family is beginning to fear for his life in prison after his decision to go public about his inmates and security guards at the prison (pictured in 2022).

“The food is literally, I’m not exaggerating… the food is outdated, it’s expired, at least a year,” he said.

‘It’s been a year since it expired, and here they are literally starving these men. These men are consuming… I don’t know if they’re consuming 1,000 calories a day.’

In an official statement regarding Todd’s allegations, the FBOP said: ‘The mission of the Federal Bureau of Prisons is to operate facilities that are safe, secure and humane. We take seriously our duty to protect those entrusted to our custody, as well as to maintain the safety of our employees and the community. The humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority.’

They added: “Expired foods are thrown away and not used.”

In response to Todd’s decision to speak out, the source continued: “Todd is thinking inside his little box on his little platform – but there are those who have been in his prison their whole lives and haven’t said anything for fear of what would happen.” “. would happen if they did.’

Highlighting the fact that Todd is not seen as a credible character due to his tax evasion issues, the source asked, “Why wouldn’t he lie about a jail cell having mold?”

He continued: ‘Of course you are telling the world that it is uninhabitable. He believes this is his only way to get out of there and not have to live there if his appeal is denied.’

The source made it clear that many in his circle wish he would stop talking so much, adding, “They all wish he hadn’t done all this and think Savannah isn’t helping on her part either.

Meanwhile, inside sources previously revealed to DailyMail.com that Julie could soon decide to divorce her incarcerated spouse.

‘She is advocating against the terrible conditions of a federal prison as if she lived there. She only knows what Todd tells her.

Meanwhile, inside sources previously revealed to DailyMail.com that Julie may decide to divorce her imprisoned spouse as she reportedly regrets allowing him to convince her to follow his “foolproof plan”, which ultimately landed them both behind bars. .

“Julie’s friends are sure she will eventually divorce Todd for convincing her to follow his foolproof plan that landed them in prison,” an independent source previously told DailyMail.com exclusively.

Todd and Julie began their prison term in January. In September their sentences were reduced. Julie is now serving five and a half years at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, while Todd will be 10 years old.

Both Chrisleys have appealed their convictions and were recently granted sentence reductions. Pictured from November 2019.

Savannah has been very candid about her parents’ dire situation.

In a recent interview with Entertainment tonight The pageant queen said “there has been a lot of retaliation” against her father for speaking out, and that Pensacola guards have attacked him. She also shut down earlier reports that her mother had hired legal counsel to file for divorce.

Savannah also said that Julie’s living conditions are bad, although she hasn’t been attacked as much as Todd, reportedly.

‘Some of the guards definitely talk badly about women (in prison). They make them feel like trash.” she told ET.