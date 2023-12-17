Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Islamic Resistance targets occupied Hounine outpost in support of Palestine

    By

    Dec 15, 2023

    NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Friday issued a statement expressing solidarity with the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, as well as support for their courageous and honorable resistance.
    The statement detailed an operation carried out by the Islamic Resistance fighters at 3:00 pm on Friday, December 15, 2023. The operation specifically targeted the Ramim outpost (located in the occupied Lebanese town of Hounine) along with the Israeli enemy forces#39; positions and vehicles in its vicinity using rocket and artillery fire, resulting in direct hits and casualties.

    ========R.H.

    By

