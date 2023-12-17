Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Dozens Hit as Official Calmly Detonates Grenades at Livestreamed Council Meeting

    National Police of Ukraine

    Dozens of people were wounded when a local councilor detonated grenades during a council meeting in Ukraine on Friday, local authorities said.

    The National Police of Ukraine said 26 people were hurt—including six seriously—when a deputy of the Keretsk village council in the western Transcarpathian region set off the explosives. Authorities were contacted about the incident by a woman watching a livestream of the meeting, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

    Extremely distressing footage shows a man wearing dark clothing enter the room where the council meeting is taking place. He then appears to take two grenades from his jacket pockets and shout something as he brandishes them to other people in the room who largely ignore him. Loud snapping sounds can be heard as he seemingly proceeds to arm the grenades and casually drop them on the floor. A series of three explosions mixed with screams can be heard.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

