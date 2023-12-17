Mississippi politician Michael Cassidy, 35, is charged with criminal mischief after ‘BEHEADING’ Satanic altar statue inside Iowa State Capitol

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A former U.S. Navy pilot and unsuccessful congressional candidate has been charged with criminal mischief after allegedly destroying a controversial Satanic Temple display inside the Iowa State Capitol.

Michael Cassidy, 35, was arrested for tearing down the Iowa Satanic Temple’s Baphomet exhibit Thursday morning, Iowa State Police said. Fox News.

The exhibit featured a statue of Baphomet, a goat-headed figure used to represent Satan along with the seven principles of Satanism, satanic symbols and candles.

Cassidy was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly ripped off Baphomet’s head.

The passionate Christian confirmed his act of destruction in a text message to Fox News, saying he tore down the statue because “it was extremely anti-Christian.”

Cassidy ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2022 to replace Rep. Michael Guest in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District, but lost the race with 32.6 percent of the vote to Guest’s 67.4 percent.

The Sentinel, a conservative news site, launched a defense fund for Cassidy, which raised $20,000 in just three hours before the defendant ordered the campaign paused, saying “we have enough for now.”

After he allegedly tore down the statue, the devout Christian shared a Bible verse with his followers in X: ‘1 Peter 5:8 KJV Be sober, and be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, like a roaring lion, walks around seeking someone to devour.’

The Iowa Satanic Temple said its display was “irreparable.”

“We ask that, for safety, visitors travel together and use the 7 Principles as a reminder of empathy, knowing that justice is being served the right way, through legal means,” the group wrote. ‘Happy Holidays! Hail Satan!’

Said Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves cnn: ‘They held prayer meetings, protested against us, denigrated the local government for following the law and opening the public forum to all spectators and still felt the need to tear down the statue.

“I think it was a real act of cowardice, it’s cowardice disguised as heroism.”

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds denounced the display but argued it should be countered with more speech.

“Like many Iowans, I find the Satanic Temple display at the Capitol absolutely objectionable,” Reynolds said.

‘In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech, and I encourage all believers to join me today in praying before the Capitol and recognizing the Nativity scene that will be on display – the true reason for the season. ‘

Meanwhile, social media users are highly praising Cassidy’s actions, even calling him a “hero” and saying “atta boy.”

“I hope we have more men of power like him,” said one Facebook user.

The Satanic Temple installed a glowing demonic ram’s head display at the Iowa Capitol as an expression of “religious freedom.”

Along with more traditional menorahs and Christmas trees, the group erected an altar topped with candles, a large banner and a ram figure with a mirror-covered skull, a red cloak and a crown.

The Temple reportedly went through all the correct administrative channels for the display, only being denied its original request to use a real goat skull.

When it was created, Greaves told KCCI: ‘We are really going to enjoy the opportunity to be represented in a public forum. We don’t have a church on every corner.’

The exhibit was supposed to remain on display for fourteen days and was protected by the First Amendment.

The Satanic Temple of Iowa called its display ‘irreparable’

Earlier this week, Iowa House Rep. Jon Dunwell said on X that while he, as a pastor and Christian, finds the display “objectionable” and “evil,” as a state representative he ” guided by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.” ‘

He said: ‘Currently, access to exhibits in the Capitol is open to anyone through an application process.

‘Although there are some guidelines, they do not discriminate on the basis of religion or ideology.

‘The Satanic Temple requested its display in August and was approved with some modifications. They wanted to use a real goat head (I assume a skull) and we are prohibited from doing so.’

He reminded people that “the exhibit is an inanimate object that has no real power in itself.” We have nothing to fear.’

But he added: ‘I don’t want the Capitol to be overwhelmed by displays. In the future, we may have to find ways to appropriately limit the number of screens.’