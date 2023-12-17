Seasons greetings 2023 from PlayStation.Blog and friends

Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    The end of 2023 is approaching, and as we look back at all the amazing gaming moments we’ve shared, the PlayStation.Blog team would like to thank you for making last year special.

    To help close another chapter in the wonderful world of gaming, our talented friends and colleagues from across the industry have created a festive collection of Christmas greeting cards for you to peruse while sipping your favorite Christmas beverage.

    Cheers to another great year of gaming in 2024!

    2K (Lego 2K unit)2K (2K23 PGA Tour)2K (WWE 2K23)505 gamesActivision (Call of Duty Modern Warfare III)Ascendant Study (Aveum Immortals)astragonAvalanche Software (Hogwarts Legacy)Bandai Namco (Pac-Man)Bandai Namco (Land of Sand)Bandai Namco (Tekken 8)Interactive behavior (Dead by Daylight)Curvature studyBlizzard Entertainment (Diablo IV)blue dot gamesBungie (Destiny 2)CapcomCurve games (from space)Curve games (flat human fall)Curve Games (Lawn Cutting Simulator)Curve Games (The Rise)Curve Games (Wobby Life)Deck 13 (Lords of the Fallen)Dice (Battlefield 2042)Digital Extremes (Warframe)DotemuImprove (Humanity)Games far from home (Forever Skies)fast travel gamesFiraxis Games (Civilization VI)fire goblinfuncomGameloft (Disney’s Valley of Dreams)Gameloft (Disney Speedstorm)Guerrilla Games (Forbidden West Horizon)Gumbo machine (battle rockets)ShelterHotta Studio (Fantasy Tower)house brandILM Immersive (Tales from the Edge of the Galaxy)Sleepless (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)Calypso MediaKoei TechmokonamiLondon studionaughty dognDreams (Synapse)neon koiNixxesAbsolute Games (Grinch Game)criminal gamesPolyarch (moss)Digital Polyphony (Gran Turismo 7)raw furyResolution Games (Demeo)Rogue Sun (Tin Hearts)San Diego Studio (MLB The Show 23)Santa Monica Studio (God of War Ragnarök)Sloclap (Sifu)SOS GamesSpike Chunsoft (Master Detective Files: Rain Code)square enixsquare enixSucker Punch (Ghost of Tsushima)Supermassive gamesTarsier Studios (Little Nightmares III)UFL (Strikerz)war gamesWB Games / Rocksteady Studios (Suicide Squad)WB Games/Traveller’s Tales (Lego Star Wars)ZA/UM (Elysium Disk)Zenimax Online Studios (Elder Scrolls Online)


    Insomniac Christmas Card

    Square Enix Christmas Card


    Blizzard Entertainment Christmas Card


    Gameloft Christmas Card


    Naughty Dog Christmas Card


    Bandai Namco Christmas Card


    Enhance Christmas Card


    Capcom Christmas Card


    Santa Monica Studio Christmas Card


    Activision Christmas Card


    Astragon Christmas Card


    Dice Christmas Card

    Nixxes Christmas Card


    Supermassive Games Christmas Card


    Tarsier Studios Christmas Card


    Zenimax Online Studios Christmas Card


    Sucker Punch Christmas Card


    Spike Chunsoft Christmas Card


    Curve Games Christmas Card


    505 Games Christmas Card


    Firesprite Christmas Card


    Wargaming Christmas Card


    Hotta Studio Christmas Card


    UFL Christmas Card


    Bend Studio Christmas Card


    WB Games/Rocksteady Studios Christmas Card


    nDreams Christmas Card


    Koei Techmo Christmas Card


    Bluepoint Games Christmas Card


    Haven Christmas Card


    Behavior Interactive Christmas Card


    Curve Games Christmas Card


    Polyphony Digital Christmas Card


    Rogue Sun Christmas Card

    2K Christmas Card


    Bandai Namco Christmas Card


    Guerrilla Games Christmas Card


    Sloclap Christmas Card


    SOS Games Christmas Card


    Polyarc Christmas Card


    Bungie Christmas Card


    Avalanche Software Christmas Card


    Square Enix Christmas Card


    Raw Fury Christmas Card


    London Studio Christmas Card


    Konami Christmas Card


    Bandai Namco Christmas Card


    ILM Immersive Christmas Card


    San Diego Studio Christmas Card


    WB Games/Traveler’s Tales Christmas Card


    Perp Games Christmas Card


    Digital Extremes Christmas Card


    Neon Koi Christmas Card


    Christmas card from cover 13


    Curve Games Christmas Card

    2K Christmas Card


    Housemarque Christmas Card


    Kalypso Media Christmas Card


    2K Christmas Card


    Funcom Christmas Card


    Curve Games Christmas Card


    Dotemu Christmas Card


    Outright Games Christmas Card


    Fast Travel Games Christmas Card


    ZA/UM Christmas Card


    Gameloft Christmas Card


    Curve Games Christmas Card


    Resolution Games Christmas Card


    Far From Home Games Christmas Card


    Firaxis Games Christmas Card


    Ascendente Studio Christmas Card


    Gumbo Machine Christmas Card

