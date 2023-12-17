Parliament passes law extending Army Commander’s tenure for one year

NNA – Before voting on the repeated expedited law proposal aiming to extend the ranks of Brigadier General and Major General, House Speaker, Nabih Berri, expressed support for the Lebanese Army, emphasizing unanimous national backing for the institution.nbsp;

Berri highlighted that the authority initially rested with the government and the parliamentnbsp;could only fulfill its role in this domain. He then stressed the urgency of taking action today ahead of anbsp;holiday period that could extend for 15 days, cautioning against potential institutional voids if necessary measures were not enacted.

Following this, Berri proposed the #39;Moderation Bloc#39;s#39; suggestion for voting, which has been approved despite objections raised by MP Jihad Al-Samad.

The #39;National Moderation#39; Blocnbsp;hadnbsp;presented a proposal for a law aiming to extend the tenures of the Army Commander and security chiefs who hold the ranks of Brigadier General or Major General and are currently serving in their positions.

