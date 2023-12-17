Saturday, December 16, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

Time                Topic

10:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Free Patriotic Movement organizes the quot;Municipal Forum on Syrian Displacement: Social Stability through Law Enforcement and Municipal Incentivesquot; at quot;Leqaaquot; Center – Al-Rabweh. The event will feature speeches by FPM leader Deputy Gebran Bassil, Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar, and a representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Elias Nicolas.

10:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The quot;Hadeerquot; Association and quot;Fanousiquot; website, in collaboration with the quot;Cedarsquot; Association, host an event for youth on the occasion of the International Day of Arabic Language on December 18th, aiming to encourage children to love the Arabic language under the theme quot;I Love My Languagequot; at Bab el Ward Nursery in Kaskas. The event will continue until 12:00 pm.

11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; quot;Build to Buildquot; Association holds a spiritual entertainment meeting for the elderly at Mansoura Specialized Center in West Bekaa, titled quot;Our Elders, Our Responsibility,quot; to celebrate Christmas and New Year, under the patronage and attendance of the Minister of Social Affairs in the caretaker government, Dr. Hector Hajjar.

12:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Launch event for the annual reforestation campaign conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, organized by the Islamic Message Scouts Association in the city of Martyrs Ain Al-Baniya Scout Camp – Taybeh, near Imam Musa Al-Sadr Secondary School, under the patronage and attendance of the Minister of Agriculture in the caretaker government, Dr. Abbas Hajj Hassan.nbsp;

4:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Launch of the quot;Stay in the Lightquot; campaign at the Ain Wazein Social Center in Shouf, aimed at reducing the risks and impact of drugs on society and youth. Organized by the Progressive Youth Organization, under the patronage of the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, MP Taymour Jumblatt, and in the presence of Ghazi Saab, representing the Minister of Culture in the caretaker government, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Murtada.

========R.H.